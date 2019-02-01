Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday questioned why Prime Minister Imran Khan ardently supports Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar .

While addressing a rally commemorating the death anniversary of Mir Hazar Khan Bijrani, Bilawal said, “In cricket matches it’s the umpire’s will and in politics it is the will of the nation that decides the outcome.”

Criticising the Punjab chief minister, Bilawal said, "A first-class team was prepared for Pakistan's biggest province and what was that? Buzdar?"

"There were a lot of hopefuls for the seat of Punjab chief minister but in the last minute Buzdar Sb turned up," he continued. “What is it about Buzdar that the prime minister supports him ardently?” the PPP chairman questioned.

Regarding the premier's likening of Buzdar with ace cricketer Wasim Akram, Bilawal said, "Even Akram asks what is his fault."

Bilawal lamented, “The federal government is not implementing the 18th Amendment. There are attempts to snatch the institutions that were established by the Sindh government.”

“We will not only explore legal and political options to protect the 18th Amendment but will also raise the matter inside and outside the Parliament,” he added.

The PPP chairman further said, “We have seen a lot of difficult times and this puppet prime minister cannot create any hurdles in our way.”