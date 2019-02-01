Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Thursday said that after failing to secure NRO now both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari wanted to put the corruption cases against them in limbo.

Addressing a press conference here, the federal minister lashed out at Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and said that now he would conduct audit of his wrongdoings after getting nominated as member of Public Accounts Committee.

He claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated him for the membership of PAC and in this connection he met Speaker National Assembly to get the official notification issued in this regard.

Sheikh said that there would be two PACs running simultaneously one led by Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif and other by him adding that he would be doing audit of Leader of the Opposition.

He claimed that he had vast parliamentary experience and working of the committees of the house, adding that no one could beat his experience and he would bring to fore the wrongdoings of the PML-N elite.

Without naming Shehbaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders facing corruption charges, Sh. Rashid said that it was ironical that those who had looted the national wealth are living in the Ministers’ Enclave where the Federal Cabinet members are residing.

To a question, he termed the issuance of production order of tainted politicians inappropriate, adding that Speaker National Assembly could not issue production orders of those in remand with some investigation agencies.

Sh. Rashid reiterated his stance that making corruption tainted Shehbaz Sharif as Chairman PAC was a mistake of the PTI government.

Talking about Railways Sh. Rashid Ahmad has stated that the Railways is being turned into an efficient and modern public service utility.

The minister noted that tracker system will be installed in trains in this month, which will enable any citizen to track the timings of trains at their mobile phone devices.

The federal minister stated Thal Express will be started in second week of this month. He said work has also been completed on launching of two VVIP trains named Jinnah and Sir Syed soon. These trains will be non-stop and have higher ticket prices.

The Minister further commented that he has completed his promise of launching trains in early days of the government.

He told that it is first time that a fare of mere 1350 rupees has been fixed for three trains plying from Peshawar to Karachi.

The Minister further said he will start visit to various train stations of the country from Friday in order to assess the facilities being provided to passengers, as well as the complaints.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said our target is now to improve the freight service of Pakistan Railways and increase its market share.

The Minister said he has been nominated as member of Public Accounts Committee in place of Riaz Fatyana by the party leadership. He said he, being the senior most parliamentarian, he will play this role actively.