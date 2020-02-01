KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday again urged the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to resign from their ministries, saying the incompetent government had not resolved even a single issue.
Talking to media persons, he said that if the MQM-P really stands with Karachi then it should leave the ministries as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government was not capable of running the country.
He added that the opposition parties were united to send the government packing, while the allies in the provinces were expressing their reservations.
He said that they all should work together to solve the problems of the masses and work for the development of provincial capital. “The federal government has failed to meet the demands which MQM-P had put forward such as relating to the municipal system,” the PPP chairman added.
Bilawal said that though there were few ideological issues between PPP and MQM, however, they both should together address the problems of Karachiites. He urged MQM-P that it should think why it was standing with the PTI.
AMIR ASKS BILAWAL TO STOP INDULGING IN BLAME GAME
Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amir Khan on Friday slammed the chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto, saying that he needed to attend to the shortcomings in the provincial government rather than leveling allegations against opponents. Amir counseled Bilawal to introspect before blaming the federal government for the troubles being faced by Sindh today.
The MQM-P leader said that PPP had failed to give urban Sindh its due rights and should be held accountable for it.
“What will Bilawal Bhutto’s answer be on this miscarriage of justice? When will Bilawal amend laws for the local bodies’ setup so that these could become operational in Sindh?” questioned MQM-P leader.
“The Sindh government is embroiled in petty squabbles related to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the province and has kept its own self-interest atop the province’s.” The politician said that the PPP chairman should stop worrying about MQM-P as they were not interested in occupying offices in Sindh which amounted to nothing. Amir reiterated that he only had one question to ask from Bilawal, when will he get urban Sindh its due rights?