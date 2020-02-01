Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday again urged the Mutta­hida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to resign from their ministries, saying the incom­petent government had not re­solved even a single issue.

Talking to media persons, he said that if the MQM-P re­ally stands with Karachi then it should leave the ministries as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government was not capable of running the country.

He added that the opposition parties were united to send the government packing, while the allies in the provinces were ex­pressing their reservations.

He said that they all should work together to solve the prob­lems of the masses and work for the development of provincial capital. “The federal government has failed to meet the demands which MQM-P had put forward such as relating to the municipal system,” the PPP chairman added.

Bilawal said that though there were few ideological issues be­tween PPP and MQM, however, they both should together ad­dress the problems of Karachi­ites. He urged MQM-P that it should think why it was standing with the PTI.

AMIR ASKS BILAWAL TO STOP INDULGING IN BLAME GAME

Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amir Khan on Friday slammed the chairman of Paki­stan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto, saying that he needed to attend to the shortcomings in the provincial government rather than leveling allegations against oppo­nents. Amir counseled Bilawal to introspect before blaming the fed­eral government for the troubles being faced by Sindh today.

The MQM-P leader said that PPP had failed to give urban Sindh its due rights and should be held accountable for it.

“What will Bilawal Bhutto’s answer be on this miscarriage of justice? When will Bilawal amend laws for the local bodies’ setup so that these could become op­erational in Sindh?” questioned MQM-P leader.

“The Sindh government is em­broiled in petty squabbles related to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the province and has kept its own self-interest atop the prov­ince’s.” The politician said that the PPP chairman should stop worry­ing about MQM-P as they were not interested in occupying offices in Sindh which amounted to nothing. Amir reiterated that he only had one question to ask from Bilawal, when will he get urban Sindh its due rights?