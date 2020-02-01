Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday again urged the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) to resign from their ministries, saying the incompetent government has not resolved even a single issue.

Talking to media, he expressed that if the MQM really stands with Karachi then it should leave the ministries as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government is not capable of running the country. He added that the opposition parties are united to send the government packing, while the allies in the provinces are expressing reservations.

The scion of Bhutto dynasty said that they all should work together to solve the problems of the masses and work for the development of metropolis. “The federal government has failed to meet the demands which included police and MQM’s municipal system,” he added.

He went on to say that there are a few ideological issues between PPP and MQM. However, they should address the problems of Karachi together. He emphasized that MQM should think about why it is standing with the PTI.