Sheikhupura - Five people identified as Shahid, Shakoor, Akram, Nawaz and Khurram were gunned down by their rivals here on Friday. The victims were going to Faisalabad on bikes from their village Seith Wala to appear in the court. Reaching near Chore Kot stop on Shahkot road in the precinct of Safdarabad police, some assailants of Ishtiaq group already opened indiscriminate fires killing all of them instantly.According to Safdarabad police, the two groups namely Istiaq and Shafi of village Chore Kot had an old rivalry for the last about 20 years over a piece of land. More than one dozen people have lost their lives so far from both the groups.A month ago, the Shafi group had shot dead two people of the Ishtiaq group. On the day of incident the opponents opened fire and killed five people of their rival group. The district police officer Ghazi Salahudin reached the spot and directed to Safdarabad police to cordon off the areas to arrest the killers shortly.According to the local police, unidentified armed men, who were riding motorbike opened indiscriminate firing over a vehicle near Sethwala, resulting in the death of five people. The bodies were moved to the hospital, while further investigation into the matter was underway, said the police. In another incident of multiple gunfire deaths in Sukkur on December 3, 2018, two people were shot dead over an old enmity in Sukkur’s area of Pano Akil.According to the local police, unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire over a car in Pano Akil, an area of district Sukkur, over an old dispute.

The bodies were moved to a nearby medical facility for legal formalities. The deceased were identified as Asghar and Jala, said the police.

On the other hand, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastagir has taken notice of the killings and ordered to arrest the culprits as soon as possible. It has further been learnt that the dozens of people have been killed over the enmity between both families so far.