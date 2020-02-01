Share:

LAHORE - Abdul Hanan Khan, Faizan Fayyaz, Shaeel Durab and Ifham Rana reached the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 semifinals after winning their respective quarterfinals played here at PLTA Courts on Friday.

In the U-18 quarterfinals, Abdul Hanan Khan played well against Khizer Mehboob and outclassed him 8-1 while Faizan Fayyaz faced some resistance from Ahtesham Arif to win the encounter 8-5, Shaeel Durab outperformed Zain Chaudhry 8-3 and Ifham Rana defeated Jabbir Ali 8-5 to make ways to the semifinals. In U-18 doubles, Faizan/Hamza beat Abdullah/Zaeem 4-2, 4-1 while Zain/Ifham beat Shaeel/Ahtesham 4-2, 4-3, 10-8.

In U-14 quarterfinals, Asad Zaman beat Abubakar Khalil 8-1 while Waleed Javed beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-5. In U-12 quarterfinals, Haniya Minhas thrashed Talha Tatar 8-0 while Ismail Aftab beat Raja Mustafa 8-5 and Harris Bajwa beat Xeerak Mustafa 8-3. In U-10 quarterfinals, Haniya Minhas crushed Inam Bari 8-0, Harris Bajwa outlasted Jannat Khalil 8-1 and Umer Jawad thrashed Romail Shahid 8-0.

The finals of all the categories will be played today (Saturday) here at 3:30pm while the concluding ceremony will be graced by CEO Rafum Group Zahid Hussain as chief guest. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, players, their families and tennis lovers will also be present on the occasion.