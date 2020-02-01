Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not capable to run the government and to serve the people.The PML-N leader said in her statement that Imran Khan is known for U-turns and incompetence, and challenged the premier to tell the people that flour and sugar crises were created to provide benefits to Khusro Bakhtiar and Jahangir Tareen. She declared the flour crisis as robbery by the incumbent government. Wheat production was exaggerated by 20 percent to make money by exporting it. The profiteers also took subsidy of $ 150 per ton from the federal government, she added. “People were looted in Punjab with the help of some notorious and corrupt flour mills, food department and ‘ATMs.’