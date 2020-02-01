Share:

Bahawalpur-Educational institutions are the guarantor of multi-dimensional development and advancement of any nation. Hence, their role in the history of nations can’t be overlooked. These institutions not only are constituted to cater the social needs of the societies but are also acting as catalysts for the promotion and stability of culture and civilization.

Among the desolate and barren deserts of erstwhile Bahawalpur State, these great seats of learning possessed status of such oasis which would quench the thirst of the caravans of knowledge seekers. At one time Uch Sharif enjoyed the status of a prominent academic center. However, later on, this seat of learning was fortunately shifted to the knowledge-friendly rulers of Bahawalpur State.

In Bahawalpur City an Arabic religious seminary was set up in 1905. Subsequently in 1925, this Madrassah was elevated to the status of “Jamia Abbasia” and gradually covered the development phases and rose to the heights of glory to be named as “Jamia Islamia”. In 1950 a splendid building was built for Jamia Abbasia. The Islamic identity of Jamia is its exclusive distinguished characteristic. Pakistan’s first ever Islamic University was established on the pattern of Cairo’s renowned university, Jamia Al Azhar. The modern form of Jamia Islamia today exists as the best emerging university with the title of “The Islamia University of Bahawalpur”.

In 1975 the Jamia Abbasia established by Nawab of Bahawalpur was declared as a chartered university, which as at present has grown into a modern, functional and attractive institution of Southern Punjab. The IUB is at 11th position in HEC ranking of universities. It is on 3rd position in the Nature Index.

IUB is on 6th position in terms of research grants all over the Punjab. At present more than 800 teachers are serving the IUB, which includes 400 PhDs. There are 63 teaching departments for 92 disciplines to provide latest educational facilities and the number of students is more than 20,555. Semester system has been introduced in all departments to bring the teaching standard of the University in harmony with international standards along with the recommended latest syllabi of HEC. There are seven faculties functioning in IUB, which include Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Islamic Learning, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Management Sciences, Faculty of Pharmacy and Faculty of Engineering and Technology. In addition, five constituent colleges are also functioning which include University College of Art and Design, College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences and College of Conventional Medicine and College of Engineering and Technology. The university campuses set up at Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan in 2005 are providing quality higher education to local students at their doorstep.