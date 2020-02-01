Share:

LAHORE - Murad Ali of NBP and Mahoor Shahzad of Wapda clinched the men’s and women’s singles titles in the 57th PNS National Badminton Championships 2020, which concluded here on Friday. In the men’s singles final, Murad Ali was up against Hafiz Irfan Saeed of Wapda but Irfan was retired hurt due to which Murad emerged as title winners. In the women’s single final, Mahoor Shahzad of Wapda played superbly against department fellow Ghazala Siddique and won the encounter by 21-19, 21-13 and retained the women’s singles title. In the men’s doubles final, Awais Zahid and M Ali Larosh of displayed outstanding badminton skills and techniques to overcome spirited pair of Rizwan Azam and Noman Sabir as they won the counter 27-25, 14-21, 25-23, thus lifted the doubles title. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Secretary Khalid Mehmood graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes, trophies and certificates among the position holders. Wajid Ali Chaudhry, Pervez Butt Vice President PBF, Zafar Ali Khan VP PBF, Mrs Zarina Waqar VP PBF and Miss Aisha Akram were also present on the occasion.