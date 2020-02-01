Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Chief Commissioner Islamabad has declared a Parliament Lodges as sub-jail for keeping Khawaja Saad Rafique, under trial prisoner in a NAB case.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Commissioner Office, he has declared house 204 as sub-jail for keeping the PML-N leader from January 30, 2020 and till conclusion of the current session. The outer guard will be provided by the ICT police, according to the notification. The decision has been covered under section 541 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1860, read with Section 3 of the Prison Act, 1894, read with ministry of justice and parliamentary affairs notification dated 31 December 1980.