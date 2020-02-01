Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader on Friday has decided to file bail plea in liquefied natural gas (LNG) scandal. Sources told that former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has convinced Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to submit bail petition. On September 10, 2018, the apex court had directed the NAB to complete inquiry against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others for the alleged corruption in the LNG contract. As the minister for petroleum and natural resources, Abbasi has been accused of granting contract on LNG to favourite company. In June 2018, the NAB approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi, who was the former minister for petroleum and natural resources at that time. It was also observed that this contract had allegedly caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer. In January, the NAB interrogated former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the same case. Abbasi was taken into custody on July 18, 2019.