KARACHI - Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday issued notices to the chief federal and provincial law officers to submit comments on a petition, seeking constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh’s alleged links with criminal elements.
A two-judge bench of the high court directed the petitioner to present arguments on the maintainability of his petition in the next hearing and ensure that a copy of the petition was provided to respondents so they can file their response.
The hearing was adjourned until Feb 11.
The bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, was hearing the petition that sought constitution of a JIT to probe the allegations leveled against Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh and Provincial Information Minister Saeed Ghani.
At a previous hearing on Jan 24, the SHC asked the litigant to explain which forums had he availed to seek redressal of his grievance before approaching this court.
“Did you lodge an FIR against the ministers,” the judge further questioned.
The bench instructed the petitioner to approach this court when no one acts on his plea.
The judges, however, gave him time to prepare his arguments to satisfy the court as to why this court proceeded with his petition.
Earlier, the petitioner had stated that the Sindh police’s reports exposed the ministers’ alleged involvement in patronizing criminal elements to gain political mileage and serve their vested interests.
He had requested the SHC to form a JIT to probe into accusations leveled against them in these secret reports.
Shikarpur SSP Muhammad Rizwan Khan had compiled two “secret” reports, claiming Saeed Ghani and his brother were facilitating drug peddlers in Mehmoodabad area in Karachi.
He claimed Farhan Ghani, brother of the minister, had been helping drug peddlers as an absconding drug dealer, Zaheer Ahmed, was also employed in his office.
Whereas, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh allegedly used criminal connections to maintain his political clout in Shikarpur.
He also tried to influence the police through criminal elements, says the charge sheet.