Share:

Rawalpindi - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Syed Ali Akbar has been appointed as Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir here on Friday. According to details, IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastagir posted SSP Syed Ali Akbar as Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi and issued a notification. The newly appointed Chief Traffic Officer assumed his charge.

Earlier, SSP Syed Ali Akbar also served as SSP (Operations) and SSP Range Investigation Bureau (RIB) in RPO Office Rawalpindi.

The newly appointed CTO/SSP Syed Ali Akbar pledged to resolve traffic issues in the city with support of his subordinates and force.

Meanwhile, four persons died on the spot after a car they were travelling in collided head on with a truck parked on GT Road opposite Bowli Hotel, informed sources of Friday.

Rescue 1122, on calling, rushed to the scene and pulled out the dead bodies from a completely damaged car.

The dead bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital where they were identified as Malik Arshad, 25, Malik Azhar, 21, Hassan Mehmood, 23, and Saqib Amjad, 35, they said.