LAHORE - Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that 2018 was the year of shunting out the corrupt leaders while 2019 will bring real change and prosperity in the country.

According to a handout, the minister said Imran Khan has made history by coming to power after defeating both the major opposition parties. The PTI chairman, he said, is the symbol of hope for the nation.

Senior minister visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology where he enquired about the health of a number of children and also distributed gifts of the New Year.

He said the present government has completed its homework in first 100 days and now rapid development would be started for results. Abdul Aleem Khan said special initiatives would be started and jobs would be created at wide scale. He called upon the young generation to come forward and play its role to support Imran Khan in changing Pakistan in 2019.