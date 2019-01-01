Share:

NOORPUR THAL - The death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto was observed here the other day. PPP tehsil Noorpur Thal chief organiser Sardar Ghazi Amanullah Khan Baloch, local PPP leaders including Malik Sulman Dhoon, Malik Ejaz Hussain Chandram, Malik Aurangzeb Karloo, Muhammad Ashraf, Fayyaz Hussain Khokhar and others paid glowing tributes to Late Benazir Bhutto for her untiring struggle for democratic order in the country.

They reaffirmed that the workers of the PPP would strive to complete the mission of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for the integrity and solidarity of the country.