QUETTA - Levies force has recovered a body of abducted man at Killi Lamran area of Pishin district on Monday. According to Levies, receiving information about presence of the body, Levies team reached at the site and took the body into custody which was dumped in open area after killing. The body was shifted to nearby hospital where identified as 50-year-old Muhammad Ramzan. The Levies sources said Muhammad Ramza was kidnapped four days ago by unknown men at gunpoint. Levies force registered a case and started investigation.