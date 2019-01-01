Share:

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday in a suo moto notice of alleged embezzlement of over $5 billion in 2005 earthquake funds has irked the CJP.

The top judge sought a response from the government within 10 days while remarking how was the money spent on other projects including the Multan Metro and the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Reportedly, he expressed dissatisfaction on measures being taken by the federal government in the rehabilitation of the survivors of the devastating earthquake of 2005.

Furthermore, he also summoned National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat on next Monday.

“If Balakot city and dams are not constructed, I will protest alongside the general public,” he said while expressing grave concerns on condition of people living under makeshift prefabricated houses in severe cold temperatures and an indefinite delay in New Balakot Housing project.

“The PM should have visited those areas,” he said, asking that if he as the CJP could visit such places on notice of four hours why could not the PM?

"Schools and health facilities were all destroyed in the entire region, but are still not reconstructed despite the passage of 11 years," he said further.

Replying to his concerns, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor claimed that the PM was not aware of the situation.

Justice Nisar asked him how was he not aware of the province’s situation. “Then, they complain on our judicial activism, we do not like to assert our authority,” he added.