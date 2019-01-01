Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister of Defence Muhammad Bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ), the army’s media wing said.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral defence cooperation came under discussion, according to a brief press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to diplomatic sources the development is significant in view of the ongoing Afghan reconciliation process as Saudi Arabia would be hosting the next round of talks between US special envoy on Afghanistan Zalmey Khalilzad and Taliban representatives.

The first round of talks was hosted by the UAE government which was also attended by Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan played key role in facilitating Afghan-led and Afghan owned peace and reconciliation process and talks between Taliban and the US.