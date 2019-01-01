Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan Monday set the initial hearing of petition filed by PTI for disqualification of former president Asif Zardari on January 10.

The plea which was lodged by the ruling party against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman will begin in January.

Earlier on December 20, the ruling PTI approached ECP seeking disqualification of Zardari in view of the former president’s non-disclosure of an alleged New York flat.

The application, filed along with documents of the said property by the PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman, said Zardari violated the law by not disclosing his full assets in the nomination papers he submitted to the ECP for contesting the July 25 general election.

Referring to Zardari’s alleged property in the US, Zaman said: “It has come to my knowledge that Mr Zardari owns an apartment in Belaire Condominiums located at 524 East 72 Street, New York. He has not declared this asset in his nomination form under section 60 (2) of the Election Act 2017.