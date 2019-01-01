Share:

LAHORE - Young Hussain Hamid crowned the Royal Palm Golf 2018 champion here at the Royal Palm Golf Course on Monday.

His victory was expected as he is currently the most accomplished golfer out of several adept and proficient golfers. Over the two rounds of competition, the challengers were many and though some displayed impressive accuracy in shot making, the most awesome touch came from the golf sticks of Hussain. With steady rounds of gross 75 on the first day and a gross 78 in the final round, Hussain compiled a winning aggregate of 153 which fetched him the current title.

The runner-up in the race for collecting the top position was Imran Chaudry. Indeed, he made a gallant attempt to edge past Hussain but found his adversary too committed to his task and had to be gratified with the second slot.

Imran Chaudry may have floundered in the gross section, but his performance in the net category was simply superb. With a score of net 143, he succeeded in picking the captain’s prize beating quite a few resolute competitors. The runner-up net was Rizwan Afzal Chaudry with a net score of 145.

Irfan Raja emerged as the senior club champion while the seniors net winner was Mansoor Zaigham. The order of merit winner and champions champion was Hussain Hamid based on his performances during the whole year.