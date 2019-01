Share:

Justice Sardar Mohammad Shamim Ahmed Khan on Tuesday took oath as the 48th chief justice of the Lahore High Court , succeeding former chief justice Anwarul Haq.

Haq, who had become the chief justice of the provincial high court in October, retired from his position on Monday, just two months into the job.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and members of provincial cabinet were also present in the oath taking ceremony.