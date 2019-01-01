Share:

LAHORE - Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq on Monday retired as the Lahore High Court chief justice after serving as head of the provincial high court for nine weeks.

A reference was held for him by the CJ-designate Sardar Muhammad Shamim, other judges and senior lawyers to eulogise his services and the reforms he introduced during his brief stint. The speakers recalled that it was during Justice Anwarul Haq’s tenure that foundation stone was laid for a 10-storey admin block. Similarly, a communication has been sent to the relevant authorities for the construction of 40 courtrooms.

They recalled that credit for establishment of evening courts, arrangements for decision of cases filed by the disabled people, speedy issuance of inheritance certificates and provision of attested copies of decisions within a couple of days would go to the outgoing CJ.

Justice Anwarul Haq was presented a bouquet and given a befitting send off.