MULTAN : Prime Minister Imran Khan's Cotton Action Plan will be implemented in letter and spirit to reach 15 million bales production milestone in 2019. This was stated by federal secretary national food security Dr Muhammad Hashim Popalzai during a visit to Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan on Monday, says a release. Cotton Commissioner and Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) Dr Khalid Abdullah, and PCCC Director Research Dr. Tasawur Hussain Malik accompanied the federal secretary on the occasion. Popalzai said the ministry of national food security planned to follow three-point flawlessly strategy to achieve the target given by the Prime Minister. Explaining three-point strategy, Dr Popalzai said the ministry would make efforts to increase the cotton sown area and completion of cotton sowing as per the target, to ensure provision of pure and best quality seed and third point relates to provision of quality pesticides.

He said all out efforts would be made to successfully accomplish the Prime Minister's commitment of achieving 15 million cotton bales in 2019.

He promised that a strategy would soon be finalized to address administrative and financial issues of PCCC and promotions and service structure matters of PCCC scientists and officials.

Popalzai also appreciated agriculture scientists' contribution towards cotton research.

Dr. Khalid Abdullah said Pakistan could easily achieve 15 million bales target provided cotton sowing target was achieved.

He said varieties developed by PCCC's research facilities have good production potential.

He said PCCC agriculture scientists were busy day and night to overpower every new challenge that confronts cotton.

Earlier, CCRI Multan director Dr. Zahid Mahmood gave briefing to the federal secretary on research body's performance.

Later, federal secretary Dr. Hasham Popalzai visited different sections, experimental fields and witnessed demonstration of mechanized cotton picking.