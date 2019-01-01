Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party’s Senator Rehman Malik yesterday said the PPP’s leadership and workers cannot be pressured and suppressed by the old tactics of filing cases without any basis against them.

In a statement, he said: “Asif Ali Zardari is victim of political which hurting and he has faced it many times he had always emerged victorious and will be emerging successful this time too.”

Senator Malik said that earlier acquittal of former President Asif Ali Zardari in many fake cases by concerned courts had already proved that the leadership of PPP had always been targeted through fake and political motivated cases.

Malik further said: “I am foreseeing political turmoil in the near future in the country as the confrontational politics of the present government will lead to further instability in our economically troubled country”.

He questioned that can “our country face further economical destabilisation or should we not move forward with collective wisdom in the greater national interest.”

He also warned that PPP will plan the reaction depending upon the nature of the action against PPP leadership.

He said that if the government is serious then there should be accountability reforms to cope with corruption. Senator Malik also appealed to the media to stop media trial of PPP leadership and follow the orders of the Supreme Court in the matter relates to investigation against Asif Ali Zardari.

Meanwhile yesterday, PPP leader Dr Nafisa Shah said the integrity of the parliament is being compromised.

In response to information minister Fawad Chaudhry’s news conference, she said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was having trouble gaining trust from within his own party due to his failure in fulfilling the promises he made to the nation.

“Instead of scheming and plotting against Sindh government the federal government should fix its own flaws,” she said.

Nafisa Shah said that Fawad Chaudhry’s tales of corruption had been exposed by a member of his own party in his book.

“The book talks of how Fawad Chaudhry is a corrupt man and used his uncle’s status as a judge to loot and plunder,” she added.

Shah said that it was ironic how Fawad Chaudhry “talks of eradicating corruption while being corrupt himself. Fawad Chaudhry accusing others of corrupting is just like the kettle calling pot black.”