Rawalpindi-Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that wearing a helmet could reduce risk of a serious brain injury and death in case of a fall or collision.

“Helmet ensures safety of human life; therefore motorcyclists should wear it before moving on roads,” he said while briefing bikers on importance of helmet at Chairing Cross on Monday. On the occasion, CTO Bin Ashraf also wore helmets to motorcyclists. He was flanked by officials of Education Wing of City Traffic Police.

The CTO said that the government following the directions of Lahore High Court had made it mandatory for all the motorcyclists to wear helmets while plying bikes on roads. He said that the traffic police had been taking strict action against the violators across the city by issuing fine tickets and impounding their motorcycles.

“Wearing helmets for both the bike riders is important as it saves the riders from fatal head injuries in case of accident,” he said. He said that the traffic police were taking concrete steps to keep the citizens safe from road mishaps.

He said that the city traffic police had been conducting road safety seminars and distributing pamphlets to create awareness about the advantages of use of helmet among the road users.

Bin Ashraf advised the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police while driving on roads.

On the other hand, work of extension of main gate of chief traffic officer office is underway. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic Headquarter/Licensing Syed Iqbal Kazmi inspected the extension works. He told media that a reception would also be built at the main entry gate of traffic office where the citizens could get all the information about licensing process and other matters.