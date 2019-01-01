Share:

SIALKOT - The mega project of 91.4km long Sialkot-Lahore Motorway will be completed till August 2019 and construction work on the project is underway at a brisk pace. Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider stated while talking to the newsmen after taking a detailed briefing about the mega project at DC office here on Monday. The officials concerned briefed the DC on all aspects of the project and gave an in-depth view of the ongoing construction.

Dr Bilal Haider said that the government is spending Rs43.84 billion on the four-lane Sialkot-Lahore Motorway being established in four sections on Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis. He said that the construction work on all these four sections was briskly underway here.

The DC revealed that the construction of 21km long Kala Shah Kaku-Muridke Section is nearing completion and likely to be opened for traffic by mid January 2019.

He claimed that earth-filing work in all the four sections of Sialkot-Lahore Motorway has already been completed, adding that asphalt work has been completed in section-1 of the motorway project. "The rest three sections 2, 3 and 4 of the motorway would be completed till August 2019," he expressed his hope.

He visited site of the project and reviewed in details pace of construction work. He directed the officials concerned of the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to ensure timely completion of the grand project.

He said that the four-lane motorway, having eight interchanges, would help reduce travel distance between Sialkot and Lahore. He expressed his hope that the motorway would open new vistas of socioeconomic and human development in Sialkot region.