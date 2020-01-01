Share:

OKARA - For first time in Okara history, a woman police sub inspector has been posed as SHO at the Chorasta Mian Khan police station. SI Munazza Muhammad Ali has been posed as SHO by DPO Umar Saeed Malik as a step toward the change in police culture. The posting is being seen as part of a set of reforms to transform the Police Department and change the traditional thana culture. The lady police officer joined the police force as constable in 2011 and then appeared in the Punjab Public Service Commission examination for the direct recruitment for the post of SI in 2014 and qualified. Since then she has been serving as sub inspector in the district. Now, she has been elevated as SHO CMK police station. She possesses a Master’s degree in Urdu and belongs to Chak no 20/1AL. Her spouse is also a police constable Manzoor Ahmad posted at the Gogera police station.