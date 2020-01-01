Share:

ISLAMABAD - PPP leader Senator Rehman Malik yesterday said that the government cannot take decisions at will and was answerable to the people.

Speaking at a news conference here, the lawmaker said that the government must tell the nation why the Kuala Lumpur summit was skipped last month. “The government cannot take decisions that confuse the nation. All the parties and the people must be taken into confidence,” he said.

Malik said the government should take action against the blasphemous content on the social media. “Those responsible should be arrested and punished,” he added.

The Senator said he had been urging the government to file a lawsuit in the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his crimes against humanity and genocide in occupied Kashmir.

He said in this regard he had written letter to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and also have passed multiple resolutions in Senate Standing Committee on Interior but so far government is failed to drag Narendra Modi in international courts and highlight the Kashmir issue internationally.

He said Kashmir issue is being overlooked as no minister including Prime Minister Imran Khan is highlighting the PM Modi’s brutalities in their speeches.

He said PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was raising his voice for oppressed Kashmiris at all forums and also the workers of PPP especially the overseas workers who are demonstrating against Indian brutalities in their respective countries.

He said Narendra Modi while following ideology of RSS is attempting to change the demography of Indian-occupied Kashmir through ethnic cleansing.

Malik said BJP officially has adopted Hindutva which was evident from allowing Raam Mandir on Babri Mosque and now passing controversial Citizenship Amendment Act which discriminates against Muslims.

He urged the United Nations to take notice of Modi’s actions which are contrary to India’s interfaith harmony laws.

Malik invited Abubacarr Marie Tambadou, Gambian Minister of Justice to seek his wisdom that he displayed by filing case against Aung San Suu Kyi, Ruling Leader of Republic of Myanmar for massacre of Rohingyan Muslims.

Senator Malik advised the government of Pakistan to follow the precedent set by Gambian Minister of Justice and Attorney General Abubacarr Marie Tambadou who showed the courage and presented the case of Rohingyan massacre before the ICJ.

He added if a small country like Gambia can stand for Rohingiya Muslims why can’t Pakistan go for oppressed Kashmiris in ICJ and ICC.

Senator Malik released the letter he had written to Minister of Justice and Attorney General Abubacarr Marie Tambadou and said that the Senate Standing Committee on Interior in its last meeting has authorized me to invite him to Pakistan for consultation on filing the case in ICJ.

In his letter, he wrote: “I would like to place on record my highest appreciation for you on behalf my nation for taking up the pressing matter of genocide of Muslims and crime against humanity in Myanmar by filing a historic law suit before International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court by raising the voice of victims of Myanmar Muslim.”

Senator Malik added: “I, as Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Interior and on behalf of the members of Standing Committee, extend invitation to you to kindly visit Pakistan at your convenience enabling us to be benefitted from your wisdom that you displayed in helping the victims of Myanmar.”

He wrote: “We would like to explore the possibilities to file a lawsuit in the ICJ against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Government on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and other gross violations of human rights in Indian Held Kashmir.”

Senator Malik said that Indian Army troops are continuously committing unprecedented atrocities against innocent and unarmed Kashmiris in terms of mass murdering, mass blinding through pelleting, rapes, tortures, enforced disappearances, political repression and suppression of freedom of speech.

He expresses that so far more than 94,000 Kashmiris had been killed, 7,000 persons have been killed in the custody of Army troops, 22,000 women have been widowed, 105,000 children have been orphaned and 10,000 women have been raped and molested by Indian military troops and paramilitary troops in Indian Held Kashmir.

He added that these facts have been independently confirmed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Geneva which is a great and undeniable testimony against India.

He said that brutalities by Indian troops in Indian held Kashmir are the replica of genocide of Muslims in Myanmar.

Senator Rehman Malik said the Kashmiris had been caged in the world’s largest prison being controlled by 800,000 Indian troops by imposing curfew for the last 147 days to suppress their voices for self-determination.”

He said the Senate Standing Committee on Interior had unanimously recommended a national award for Abubacarr in recognition of his great service to oppressed communities especially with reference to the unmatched services in raising the genocide of Rohingyan Muslims in Myanmar in ICJ and ICC.