Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh on Wednesday has taken oath as the 51st Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to details, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath to Justice Mamoon in a

ceremony at Governor House.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, high court judges, government officials and prominent lawyers were also present in the event.

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sehikh has replaced Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan for just two months and 18 days.