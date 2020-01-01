Share:

LAHORE - Rashid Malik (ZTBL) and Talha Waseehd (Gas & Oil Pakistan) registered comfortable victories in the 34th Maple Leaf Cement Pakistan ITF Seniors Ranking Tennis Championship men’s singles 40 and 45 plus categories here at the PLTA grass courts on Tuesday.

PLTA Secretary and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik graced the colorful opening ceremony as chief guest and formally inaugurated the event. A good number of players, their families and tennis lovers were also present on the occasion.

In 45 plus men’s singles, Rashid Mailk of ZTBL was up against Sajjad Rasool of Aitchison College. Malik was in sublime form and played superb tennis to outpace his spirited opponent Sajjad by 6-2, 6-2 to move into the next round. In another match of this category, Hassan Saeed overpowered struggling Fayyaz Khan by 6-2, 6-0.

In 40 plus men’s singles, Talha Waheed (Gas and Oil Pakistan Ltd) outperformed Humayon Rana 6-1, 6-4. Talha started the first set in great style and put his opponent under tremendous pressure to win the set 6-1. In the second set, Talha had to struggle a bit hard to overcome his spirited opponent by 6-4. In the second match of the same category, Shehryar Salamat had to struggle hard to beat M Shakeel 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

In 35 plus men’s singles, Zohaib Raza edged out Mehboob Waheed by 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 while in the second match of this category, Usama Waheed got walk over against Haider Khan. In the 35 plus men’s doubles, Usama Waheed and Talha Waheed (Gas & Oil) outscored Humayon Rana and Zohaib Raza by 6-1, 6-1. In 60 plus men’s singles, Ghahzanfar Ali played well against M Babar and defeated his opponent by 6-4, 6-4 while in 65 plus men’s singles, Asad Niaz overwhelmed M Saeed Ikram by 6-0, 6-0.