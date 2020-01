Share:

LAHORE - Justice Mamoon Rashid will be sworn in as Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court at a ceremony at the Governor’s House on Wednesday (today). He replaces Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan, who retired on Tuesday. A full court reference was held for him where speakers eulogized his services and performance. He also enumerated measures he took to improve the working of courts. In a related development, Justice Shahid Mobeen retired on Tuesday.