ISLAMABAD-The authorities, on the New Year’s eve, sprang into action with strict administrative and security arrangements so as to maintain law and order in the capital city.

The country ticked in the New Year on Tuesday night as the police and city district administration have already taken steps to ensure tranquility for the occasion. Fool-proof security arrangements were taken in advance. The police made an elaborate security plan on the eve of New Year’s celebrations, deploying around 2,000 personnel to maintain order. Islamabad police had devised an elaborate plan for security on eve of New Year in the city and decided to ensure special deployment to maintain peace and tranquility.

IG Islamabad Police Mohammad Aamir Zulfiqar had issued directives for the deployment of police contingents at key places, shopping centres and markets with an advice to the public to behave and avoid any irresponsible activities. Following the IGP’s directives, all the police officials ensured deployment in their respective areas. Police commandos were deployed in some areas while frequent police patrols were carried out in the day.

Entry and exit points of the city were made more stringent for the road-users while anti-riot squads were stationed at various places. Additionally, police patrolling was increased on the roads around the main city markets including Super Market, Jinnah Super Market.

All the police stations were directed to keep fool-proof security arrangements in their area of responsibility. The traffic police also coordinated with the police to maintain law and order and ensure smooth flow of traffic on the city roads. The traffic police had asked the parents to cooperate with authorities, urging them not to allow children to ride motorcycles. The city district administration had also prohibited the use of motorcycles with bike silencers removed in the city under section 144 of the Cr.PC 1898. The step was taken to provide immediate protection to public life and property and avoid public nuisance. The officials had emphasised that no individual will be allowed to take the law into their hands.

The IGP Islamabad had also appealed to the citizens to demonstrate responsibility in their attitude and behave like a member of civilised society. He said that one-wheeling, aerial firing and fireworks would not be allowed in the city and every possible step would be taken to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.