ISLAMABAD - The two newly appointed additional judges of the Is­lamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday took oath of their office in a ceremony held at the IHC building.

Chief Justice of IHC Jus­tice Athar Minallah admin­istered oath to Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri and Jus­tice Babar Sattar as addition­al judges of the high court.

In this regard, a simple and graceful ceremony was held in the Islamabad High Court building and it was attended by the judges of the IHC, At­torney General for Pakistan, judicial officers of district ju­diciary, bar representatives, lawyers, distinguished guests and family members of the judges. Sajid Baloch Registrar of IHC welcomed the guests on behalf of the IHC chief justice. After taking oath the addi­tional judges held the courts. With these appointments, the total strength of IHC judg­es has risen to nine. Recent­ly, the Parliament increased the sanctioned strength of the IHC from seven to 10.

It was December 21 when the Parliamentary Commit­tee on Judges’ Appointment had approved the appoint­ment of Sattar and Jahang­iri as judges of the IHC after both of them had appeared before the eight-member committee, comprising Sen­ators Farooq H. Naek of PPP, Javed Abbasi of PML-N, Azam Swati of PTI, Sarfraz Bugti of BAP and National Assembly members Raja Pervez Ashraf of PPP, Rana Sanaullah of PML-N and Ali Mohammad Khan and Mohammad Asim Nazeer of PTI. Then, Presi­dent Arif Alvi approved the appointment of renowned lawyers as additional judg­es of the IHC, said a notifi­cation issued by the law and justice ministry. According to the notification, Tariq Ja­hangiri and Babar Sattar had been appointed as addi­tional IHC judges for a peri­od of one year. Jahangiri had served as the advocate gener­al of Islamabad in 2017-18. He also worked as deputy at­torney general for Pakistan from 2011 to 2013 and the National Accountability Bu­reau (NAB) Rawalpindi/Is­lamabad Region deputy pros­ecutor general from 2009 to 2010. Sattar is a renowned legal analyst and has been known as a vocal lawyer.