On Friday, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has led the opposition parties into a wrong direction.

While addressing a press conference, the minister said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is doing his best to bring back Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan from London.

No agreement has been signed with Britain for the return of the accused, he added.

Sheikh Rasheed further said that the decision of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to participate in Senate elections is welcoming.