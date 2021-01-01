Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Japan on Thursday agreed to multiply cooperation as Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During the meeting, all aspects of bilateral relations were discussed including political, economic, cultural, trade and investment, and regional connectivity, with particular emphasis on religious tourism, said a foreign ministry statement.

The exchange of views also covered COVID-19 situation and regional developments, it added.

Expressing satisfaction over the excellent Pakistan-Japan bilateral relations, the Foreign Minister appreciated the support provided by the government of Japan for infrastructural and institutional development in Pakistan.

Recalling his last visit to Japan, the Foreign Minister highlighted his fruitful engagement and interactions with the Japanese leadership. Emphasising the importance of high-level exchanges between the two countries, Qureshi expressed the hope that new Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi would be able to visit Pakistan once the COVID-19 situation improves.

Mentioning that Pakistan and Japan would be jointly celebrating 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations in the year 2022, the Foreign Minister said that special events and conferences would be held to commemorate the milestone.

Qureshi also emphasised the need to revisit the travel advisory for Pakistan for boosting bilateral trade and tourism.

Ambassador Matsuda appreciated Pakistan’s supportive and facilitative role in the Afghan peace process. He especially thanked the Foreign Minister for efforts in further enhancing Pakistan-Japan relations.