Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday has claimed that the members of opposition parties’ alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) don‘t trust each other.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership has already clarified its stance over long march and resignations. PPP is not ready to sacrifice Sindh government, he added.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi further said that nothing will happen on January 31.