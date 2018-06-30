Share:

ATTOCK-In Attock district, 1069 polling stations have been established where 1270741 voters will use their right to vote.

It has more than 1.8 million population and two National and five provincial assembly constituencies.

As per the election office sources, for NA-55 Attock I, 493 polling stations which include a 180 male, 167 female a d 146 combined polling stations where 303770 male and 268034 female voters will use their right to vote , for NA 56 Attock II, total 576 polling stations which include 137 male, 130 female a s 309 combined polling stations have been established where 335072 male and 303065 female voters will exercise their right to vote.

For PP 1 Attock I, total 195 poking stations which include 79 male, 77 female and 39 combined poling stations with 114899 male and 104689 female voters.

For PP 2 Attock II, total 209 polling stations include 71 male and 71 male and 65 female and 73 combined polling stations with 133522 male and 115174 female voters.

In PP3 Attock III, total 57 male, 50 female and 75 combined polling stations have 127799 male, 115586 female voters.

In Attock V, total 74 male, 70 female and the 103 combined polling stations have been set up where 144344 male and 130565 female voters will exercise their right to vote.