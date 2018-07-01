Share:

Lahore - Farhan Mehboob and Madina Zafar grabbed the SNGPL Pakistan International Squash Circuit-II men’s and women’s titles after winning their respective finals played here at the Punjab Squash Complex on Saturday.

Farhan had to struggle hard to beat spirited Tayyab Aslam 3-2 in a marathon 48-minute final. Both the players played exceptionally and amused the spectators with their outstanding games and squash skills while the crowd also cheered for them from start to end.

Both the players started the final in great style and were 11-all in the first game. At this crucial stage, Farhan kept his nerve and succeeded in the winning the game 13/11. Tayyab also changed his game plan and started playing aggressive game, which helped him put Farhan under pressure and win the second game easily by 11/1.

Continuing his aggressive approach, Tayyab also won the third game 11/4 and was all set to win the fourth and decisive game as he was just two points away (11/11) to lift the title, but Farhan utilized his vast international experience and skills to first take the game 13/11 and then fully dominated in the fifth game and outclassed Farhan to win it 11/3 and also registered title victory by 3-2.

The women’s singles final proved to be a one-sided affair as younger sister Madina Zafar overwhelmed her elder sister Faiza Zafar 3-0 in just 14 minutes. Madina dominated the final right from the word go, as she won the first game easily 11/4 while though she faced some resistance in the second and third game, yet she succeeded in winning them 11/7 and 11/8 to clinch the title.

SNGPL Managing Director Amjad Latif was chief guest on the concluding day and gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners. Punjab Squash Association (PSA) secretary Shiraz Saleem, SNGPL sports cell general secretary Ashraf Nadeem, member sports Adeela Marzok, sports officer M Haroon, manager Farrukh Amin, PSA officials, players and their families and a great number of squash lovers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, SNGPL MD Amjad Latif congratulated the winners as well as the organisers for holding the event successfully. “The sincere efforts and hard work of SNGPL team and PSA officials made the event a success. The SNGPL will continue to support all the games and especially Pakistan squash, which had honour of ruling the world for decades.”

PSA general secretary Shiraz Saleem said that under the dynamic leadership of PSA president Dr Nadeem Mukhtar, the PSA has renovated the squash courts in a befitting manner and made them ready for international events. “All the players gave out their best to win their respective matches and in the end, the top players emerged as winners. I congratulate the winners and hope other players will also practice hard to win the next events.”