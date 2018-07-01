Share:

LAHORE - Keeping in view the expected heavy Monsoon rains, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Saturday called for upgradation of the drainage system and necessary equipment on war-footing basis.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said here that sewerage system in the markets of Lahore was outdated, damaged and dysfunctional and showed flood-like situation whenever there was heavy downpour. He said that rainy water entered into the factories, godowns, shops and basements which damaged the trading goods like machinery, furniture and raw materials etc.

He said that weather experts were predicting heavy rains in the Monsoon season. He feared that heavy rain could quickly overwhelm the sewerage system particularly in the markets of the city and send raw sewage to the shops and godowns.

Malik Tahir Javaid said that rain water submerged main arteries of the city and suspended movement of imported goods from the port to the wholesale markets. He said that in many industrial units, rain water accumulated and stopped almost all activities.

The LCCI president said that there was a dire need to follow the models of drainage system of advanced countries to get rid of the loss of billions rupees to the traders every year just because of aging drainage system. Though WASA and other concerned departments were making all-out efforts to make the situation better but there was a dire need to adopt the latest techniques to make the drainage system better, he stressed.

LCCI vice president Zeshan Khalil said that equipment for drainage should be replaced, residuals disposal facilities should be constructed and Information Technology strategy should be developed. He said that these measures would improve efficiency in drainage facilities and help reduce heavy loss caused by the below the mark drainage system in the rainy season.