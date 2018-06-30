Share:

OKARA-A significant rise in crime rate is observed in Okara City and suburbs. Even the houses of policemen are not safe from thieves.

According to police sources, Constable Zahoor Ahmed of Siddiq Nagar went to his native village with family to celebrate Eid with his clan. In his absence, unidentified thieves broke into his house and made off with 10 tola gold jewellery, cash and precious clothing items.

A local landlord namely Saleem, resident of village 38/2R, was on the way back home from city’s grain market on a motorcycle. Three unknown armed men intercepted him at gunpoint and snatched Rs30,000, two cell phones and the motorcycle from him. They also shot at and injured him for resistance.

Ali Hasnain of Sahiwal was returning from Renala Khurd on a motorcycle when he was intercepted by three highwaymen who robbed him of Rs8,000, a cell phone and ID Card.

Abrar Ahmed, a teacher of Mohallah Ghareebabad Renala Khurd, came to Okara district in a car. He parked the car at Benazir Avenue from where it was stolen by unidentified thieves. Similarly, Pervez of Shams Town came to Nadra office on his bike.

He parked the bike outside the office form where it was lifted by an unidentified thief. Manzoor Ahmed of Atta Colony was not at home when some thieves broke into the house and stole cash, four tola gold ornaments and a laptop.

A landlord of Tandlianwala, Faisalabad district was coming to Okara along with his driver Afzal on his maize-laden tractor-trolley. The vehicle was intercepted by three masked highwaymen at Khingranwala Cana Bridge.

They tied the landlord and his driver with ropes, threw them in a field and sped away on the tractor-trolley loaded with maize crop. Shams of village 44/2L was going on a road beside the stadium when two armed men intercepted him and deprived him of his bike. Police registered cases and were investigating.