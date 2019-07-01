Share:

Accountability Court Islamabad headed by judge Arshad Malik indicted former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and other accused persons in the Rental Power Plants scam.

During the hearing, Raja Pervez Ashraf denied all the charges after which, the court summoned witnesses on 7th of next month to record their statements.

The court decided to frame charges against him on three RPPs including Reshma Power Generation Private Limited, Gulf Rental Power Private Limited and Young Gen Power Limited.

The RPPs case is about private power companies that faced allegations of receiving over 22 billion rupees mobilisation advance from the government to commission the projects, but failed to set up the plants.

The ex-Prime Minister is accused of misusing his authority during his tenure as power minister for approval of increasing down payment to the rental power companies from 7 to 14 per cent, amounting to about 22 billion rupees.