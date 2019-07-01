Share:

The accountability court on Monday has indicted former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and other accused persons in the Rental Power Plants (RPPs) scam.

During the hearing headed by justice Arshad Malik, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervez Ashraf denied all the charges after which, the court summoned witnesses on August 7 to record their statements.

The court had decided to frame charges against him on three RPPs including Reshma Power Generation Private Limited, Gulf Rental Power Private Limited and Young Gen Power Limited.

The RPPs case is about private power companies that faced allegations of receiving more than Rs22 billion mobilisation advance from the government to commission the projects, but failed to set up the plants.

A few of them had set up the plants, but only after an inordinate delay.

The ex-PM is accused of misusing his authority during his tenure as power minister for approval of increasing down payment to the rental power companies from 7 to 14 per cent, amounting to about Rs22 billion.