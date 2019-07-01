Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has established the Adjudicating Authority under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act-2017, according to a press statement issued by the Federal Board of Revenue here.

Jamil Ahmed, a retired Pakistan Administrative Officer has been appointed as Chairperson of the Adjudicating Authority whereas Muhammad Tanvir Akhtar, a retired Inland Revenue Officer and Khaqan Murtaza, an officer of Pakistan Administrative Officer were appointed as members Adjudicating Authority, according to the notification. The Adjudicating Authority will start functioning w.e.f. 1st July, 2019.

In an another notification issued by the FBR, Inland Revenue Officers have been posted in the Benami Zones established under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act-2017. Benami Zones have already started to implement Benami Act-2017.

Under the instructions of Chairman FBR, action against Benami properties has already been initiated, the statement added.