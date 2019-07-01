Share:

BADIN : The district administration of Badin, SIDA and irrigation departments on Sunday advised the growers of tail-ends to commence the rice cultivation with initially seedling of paddy crops in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal along with SIDA officials while holding an important press conference advised the growers to start rice cultivation instantly as within seven days water rotation would end in the district.

Dr Siyal said that due to sincere efforts of Sindh govt the water shortage in the Kotri Barrage was reduced to 23 percent which earlier was 50pc.

He said that Phuleli Canal’s water flow was maintained at 12,000 cusec level recently and none perennial canals including Mirwah and Manak canal maintained an additional water flow which ultimately provided benefit to local growers.

He also informed that water rotation in Golarchi taluka canals would be ending till end of the upcoming week. Water rotation in the Akram Wah system would continue till overall improvement of water system in the province, he added.

The district administration would now control the water shortage after couple of month’s uninterrupted efforts and warned that stern action would be taken against those who theft the water of local growers.

On the occasion, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur and others SIDA officials also addressed the press conference and responded the queries of the journalists.