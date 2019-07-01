Share:

LAHORE - The Counter-Terrorism Department’s crackdown on the proscribed organisations is going on.

Four local leaders of Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and eight local leaders of Jaish-e-Muhammad have been convicted of terrorism financing in cases registered by the CTD Punjab.

According to a CTD Punjab spokesman, the four local leaders of JuD convicted by the anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) are Asghar Ali in Rawalpindi, Junaid Irshad in Rawalpindi, Ijaz Ahmad in Rawalpindi and Abdul Khaliq in Rahim Yar Khan. They have been awarded prison terms of two years with fines. Eight local leaders of JeM who have been convicted by ATCs are Iftikhar Ahmad in Gujranwala, Muhammad Ajmal in Gujranwala, Bilal Makki in Gujranwala, Abrar Ahmad in Gujranwala, Irfan Ahmad in Gujranwala, Hafeezullah in Rawalpindi, Mazhar Nawaz in Rawalpindi and Abdul Latif in Rawalpindi.