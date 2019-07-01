Share:

KHNAEWAL - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday that opposition’s demand for midterm elections is unjustified as only a year has passed since the General Elections 2018.

“Under the prevailing circumstances, opposition’s demand for midterm elections is unfounded.”

Talking to the media here in Jahanian on Sunday, the foreign minister said the successful passage of the budget [for the fiscal year 2019-20] in the National Assembly was a clear proof that the government has majority [in the House].

“Currently, the country has been facing internal and external challenges...certain matters are being dealt with India and talks for mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan are proceeding,” he informed.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi also said that dialogue process with Afghanistan has been proceeding in the right direction and Pakistan expects a positive outcome. He said that Pakistan is committed to durable peace in Afghanistan.

Replying to a question, the FM said that demand for mid-term elections by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is uncalled for in the current situation.

He said that the country is facing external and internal challenges and the opposition should extend cooperation in this regard.

Qureshi expressed the hope that the PTI government would overcome all challenges under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi attended a Qul of brother of Chaudhry Arshad Aaraen in Chak Number 113/10-R.

Makhdoom Mureed Hussain Qureshi and other notables were also present on the occasion.