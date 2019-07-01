Share:

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Dolphin Force has been deployed in Murree on Sunday, who have started patrolling in the streets in order to ensure safety of citizens and tourists.

The Punjab CM has passed on directions to Inspector General of Police for deployment of Dolphin Force there last day. The force will take prompt action against criminals and will also help check street crimes.

Meanwhile, the CM, taking notice of the complaints of overcharging and substandard eateries, has directed the administration to respond to the public complaints swiftly and redress their grievances by taking stern action against elements involved in such practices. He ordered for launching an operation against these elements without any discrimination.

There will be action against the officer concerned if any complaint regarding overcharging is received onwards, he added. He said that it is a responsibility of the administration to ensure the sale of standard items of food and drinks. Therefore, they should take action against violators and send report to Chief Minister’s Office.

While passing directions to improve traffic system in Murree, the CM said that a comprehensive plan to be set up and executed in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Murree. It will not only facilitate tourists but also address miseries of citizens, he added.

He said that shortage of parking area is a chronic issue of Murree and directed further to devise a permanent solution for it as he will not tolerate any complaint by tourists in this regard. Sign-boards for parking and notified fee to be installed at prominent places, he said.

The CM said that the administration should take measures to bring fares at justified level by having a liaison with hotel owners. Likewise, the finest manners and behaviour would be adopted before tourists and strict action would be taken against those involved in misbehaviour.