LEEDS - Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood said Sunday the final few minutes during match against Afghanistan were the “most testing moment” of his career. Mahmood, who has played 21 Tests and 143 ODIs, said he never had jitters quite like those that he experienced at Headingley. “Throughout my whole career, I think this was the most testing moment for me in a dressing room,” he said. “I was very nervy. Afghanistan wanted to win and we didn’t want to lose to them in a crucial game so it was quite nerve-wracking because you can’t control anything when you are in the coaching staff. When you have to bat next, you are ready for that. But sitting in the dugout, it’s definitely very nerve-wracking,” he added. Mahmood also showered praise on Shaheen Afridi saying he was improving but still needed to work on some areas. “Since he joined the team, he’s the guy who has been taking wickets. Sometimes, he needs to control his emotions and, when he bowls, the delivery stride is the main concern when he lands on the crease.”