Share:

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally approved the launch of 33-member National Youth Council (NYC) for uplift of youth of the country. “As per decision, the programme Patron in chief will be Prime Minister Imran Khan while Chairman will be PMYA’s Adviser (Prime Minister Youth Affairs ) Usman Dar”, an official told APP. He said that it is a remarkable initiative to ensure active participation of young professionals in national development. He said that it would be a devised scheme to economically empower the youth who had deprived of better livelihood and income opportunities. He told that prominent figures from various fields including Education, Sports, Religion, Economy and Arts will part of NYC. He said that Ghazi from operation Zarb-e-Azb Major Tanveer Shafi, Cricketer Hassan Ali, Sana Meer, Actor Hamza Ali Abbassi, Mahira Khan, Samina Baig and Muniba Mizari will be part of the programme. Youth Ministers from all provinces will be also part of NYC and National heroes and youth icons will also join in programme. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has been focusing to bring institutional change to achieve socio-economic empowerment of youth which comprises major chunk of the nation’s population, adding, the youth must fully avail this programme.