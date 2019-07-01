Share:

ISLAMABAD - Future squash star Muhammad Hamza Khan clinched the 26th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship 2019 U-15 title after defeating Malaysian Joachim Chuah Han Wen 3-1 in the final in Macau on Sunday.

It was very disappointing day for Pakistani players, who couldn’t deliver despite getting training in Egypt. Besides Hamza, Haris Qasim and Hamza Sharif claimed bronze medals. The PSF has to wake up and replace reputed coaches with flop ones, who can’t help Pakistan players win major titles.

Hamza started the first game on a very low and lost it 5-11. But then he made a strong comeback and won the second game 11-7. Hamza managed to control his emotions to take the third game 12-10. He won the decisive fourth game 11-7 to register the title victory in 48 minutes.

PSF President Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and senior vice president Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi have congratulated Hamza on his tremendous achievement and hoped he will continue to win major titles for Pakistan in future.